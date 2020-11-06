Hope Lutheran’s 20th Alternative Christmas fair goes virtual

Hope Lutheran Church in Farmington Hills will try something new this year with a 20-year-old event, hosting its Alternative Christmas Fair entirely online.

Beginning on Saturday, November 14 and running through December 1, Christmas shoppers from anywhere in the world can buy gifts and make donations to these charitable organizations from the comfort of their own homes:

Kids 4 Afghan Kids and Blessed Birthdays, both started by Farmington area children;

Alternatives for Girls

Days for Girls

Samaritas Refugee Foster Care

Women of Hope

Motown Soup

Mend on the Move

Hope Endeavors

Tree of Life

Anika Jane Beamer first attended the Alternative Christmas Fair five months before she was born. This year, Blessed Birthdays, the charity she founded in 2012, will make its fifth appearance at the event.

“The Alternative Christmas Fair at Hope is special because it gives nonprofits a chance to make connections with generous shoppers who often become longtime supporters,” she said. “It also gives us a valuable chance to explain who we are and what we are doing to make a difference in the community and world.”

All proceeds go to the charities whether shoppers purchase items from or donate to a charity in someone’s honor. Over the past 19 years, Hope’s Alternative Christmas Fair has raised almost $500,000 for well over 125 charities.

For more information or to find the link for shopping from November 14 through December 1, visit hope-lutheranchurch.com/events/alternative-christmas-fair.