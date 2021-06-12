Honors, degrees for Farmington area college students

These Farmington area students have achieved top honors and graduated from colleges and universities across the country:

Farmington Hills resident wins Business Pitch contest

University of the Cumberlands student Ashley Ikner, of Farmington Hills, won this year’s Hutton School of Business Entrepreneurship Pitch Contest on April 16.

Seven student teams pitched their businesses to a team of judges with the goal of winning a grand prize of $1,000. The teams had been preparing their business ideas and pitches over the past four months in a series of entrepreneurial “bootcamps”.

A panel of three judges selected Ikner’s plan for K&A Health & Wellness, a comprehensive wellness center with a full gym with trainers, recovery room with recovery equipment and supplements, and a complete kitchen with prepped meals and cooking classes. She will take the $1,000 prize to help start her business in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Losie presents at Alma honors day

Junior Luke Losie of Farmington Hills was among over 100 Alma College students who participated in the 25th annual Kapp Honors Day program. Instead of regular classes, students share their original research, creativity and talents with an audience of their peers. A philosophy/history major, Losie presented “The Philosophy of Humility.”

Two locals among University of Alabama graduates

Two Farmington Hills students were among thousands of University of Alabama graduates who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.

Kayley Chandra received a bachelor of science in nursing, and Brooke Russ received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.

Williams earns all-region track honors at Trine

Trine University sophomore Ben Williams, a Harrison High School graduate from Farmington Hills, earned all-region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). He was selected for his performance in the long jump, where he finished 68th nationally with a 6.93m attempt. Williams also received honors as a member of the men’s 4×100 Relay team.