Holocaust museum hosts ‘White Rose’ resistance speaker

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will on October 8 host “Speaking Truth to Power: The White Rose Student Anti-Nazi Resistance,” featuring author Dr. Jud Newborn.

The 7 p.m. event will be broadcast live as a Zoom webinar. Registration is required at holocaustcenter.org/October.

During the program, Newborn will use stirring music, powerful images and suspenseful storytelling to describe how two fanatical Hitler Youth leaders transformed into the greatest heroes of the German anti-Nazi resistance.

Newborn’s book, Sophie Scholl and the White Rose, is based upon extensive research and Scholl’s diary entries about her experience in the White Rose resistance. The Christian German students that comprised the group wrote and distributed pamphlets about the horrific actions of the Nazis during the Holocaust, encouraging readers to stand up against the Nazis.

“We are honored to have author and dynamic storyteller Dr. Jud Newborn talk about the White Rose resistance,” Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said in a press release. “The brave actions of this small group demonstrate the importance of standing up against hate and the potential impact of speaking out against those who are complicit through silence and inaction.”

A historian, author and multimedia lecturer, Newborn is Curator of Special Programs at Long Island’s Cinema Arts Centre. He is an expert on antisemitism and the fight for human rights.