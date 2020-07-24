Holocaust Memorial Center hosts film, local survivor interview

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will host a July 30 online event that includes a screening of the film “Hidden” and an interview with Michigan Holocaust survivor Miriam Ferber.

Developed and produced by Project Witness, a nonprofit Holocaust resource center, “Hidden” shares the gripping saga of Jewish children concealed during the Holocaust. It documents the years of World War II when tens of thousands of children took on new, unfamiliar identities in hopes of surviving the German onslaught and brings survivors back to their childhood homes in Poland for first-hand interviews and dramatic reunions with their “adopted” families.

The film will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at holocaustcenter.org.

At 7 p.m., Holocaust Memorial Center Director of Education Ruth Bergman will interview Holocaust survivor Miriam Ferber. Born in Sosnowiec, Poland, Miriam and her family were “relocated” to the Srodula ghetto in December, 1942. A hidden child during the Holocaust, Miriam was smuggled as an infant out of the Srodula ghetto by a righteous gentile couple who adopted her. Her immediate family perished in the Holocaust, and Miriam learned that she was Jewish when she was 16 years old.

The interview will be live-streamed at holocaustcenter.org.

This event takes place on Tisha B’Av, the day on which the first holy temple in Jerusalem was destroyed in 586 BCE and the rebuilt temple was destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE. It has since become a day of communal mourning for many tragedies in Jewish history.