Holocaust Center to host virtual ‘Soap Myth’ performance

The Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills will host a virtual performance of “The Soap Myth” during a January 10 program that includes a conversation with playwright Jeff Cohen and Detroit News film critic Adam Graham.

Starring award-winning actors Ed Asner and Tovah Feldshuh, the play asks a disturbing question: Did Nazis turn the fat of murdered Jewish victims into soap? Fifty years after the end of WWII, an elderly Holocaust survivor is desperate for historians and museums to recognize his eyewitness account as historical fact. He works with a young investigative journalist to explore the validity of memory and how the evils of antisemitism are reborn today in the form of Holocaust denial.

Viewers are encouraged to watch PBS’s concert reading at bit.ly/TheSoapMyth-play-on-PBS before the 2 p.m. broadcast. Registration is required at bit.ly/TheSoapMyth-HMC-event.

Questions can be submitted at holocaustcenter.org/questions by noon on January 10.