Holocaust Center shows ‘We Shall Not Die Now’ Monday

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus presents “We Shall Not Die Now Movie Screening and Filmmaker Talkback,” a live Zoom webinar held at 7 p.m. on October 18.

Filmmaker Ashton Gleckman created the documentary film, which explores the tragedy and lessons of the Holocaust and the resilience of its survivors. He filmed at all the major concentration camps, landmarks and cities in Poland, and interviewed more than 25 survivors, liberators and scholars featured in the documentary.

Gleckman also used archival photographs and footage, including some from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum archives.

To register and view the film before the Zoom event, visit holocaustcenter.org/movie. The suggested donation for the event is $10.

The October 18 online discussion will feature a conversation between director and filmmaker Ashton Gleckman and Detroit News film critic Adam Graham.

“Ashton Gleckman is an amazing filmmaker, having released ‘We Shall Not Die Now’ in 2019, at the age of 18,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO, Holocaust Memorial Center. “This powerful documentary is haunting, disturbing and skillfully made, comprehensive in its scope and clear in its message. It is a must-watch, and we are honored to have Ashton join us to discuss the film with Adam Graham.”

Reported by Farmington Voice