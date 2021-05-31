Holocaust Center hosts ‘Violin Tribute to the Holocaust’

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills presents “A Violin Tribute to the Holocaust,” featuring acclaimed French violinist Arnaud Sussmann and pianist Michael Brown.

The June 8, 7 p.m., online recital involves a musical exploration into the violinist’s family past. A live Q&A follows, moderated by Dave Wagner, WRCJ 90.9 FM program director and host.

Sussman’s grandfather survived Auschwitz-Birkenau. He will perform works of Jewish composers directly affected by the war, including Robert Dauber, Pavel Haas, and Erwin Schulhoff.

“This will be a very moving and powerful performance,” CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said in a press release. “The recital not only honors the survival of Arnaud’s grandfather from notorious concentration camps but also the Jewish composers who, despite the horrors of WWII, wrote such beautiful, meaningful musical pieces that resonate both today and for generations to come.”

To register for the program, visit holocaustcenter.org/violin.