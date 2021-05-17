Holocaust Center hosts speaker on genocide

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will host a speaker May 20 on the topic, “Preventing Cambodia’s Genocidal Past from Becoming Afghanistan’s Future.”

John D. Ciorciari’s live Zoom webinar starts at 7 p.m. An associate professor of public policy and director of the Gerald R. Ford School’s International Policy Center at the University of Michigan, he will discuss how governments and ordinary citizens can help reduce the risk of genocide.

“We look forward to Professor Ciorciari sharing his insights about the ongoing threat of genocide in the world today and how the choices of individuals can help prevent such atrocities,” CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld said in a press release. “This is a very timely topic as we are watching genocide unfold in China with the persecution of the Uyghurs. The world must not stand idly by when the potential of mass violence in Afghanistan is very real.”

Ciorciari is the author of Sovereignty Sharing in Fragile States (Stanford University Press 2021) and the co-author with Anne Heindel of Hybrid Justice: The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (University of Michigan Press 2014). His research focuses on international law and politics, including international criminal justice and genocide studies.

To register, visit holocaustcenter.org/May. To submit a question in advance, visit holocaustcenter.org/questions.