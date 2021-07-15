Holocaust Center hosts ‘My Name is Sara’ presentation

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will host “My Name is Sara,” the screening and discussion about an award-winning film, in a July 18 Zoom webinar.

After the Nazis murder her family, 12-year-old Sara Guralnik flees to the Ukrainian countryside and assumes the identity of her Christian best friend. She lives by her wits as a farmhouse maid, where one slip of her tongue could mean her life.

Sara’s son, Mickey Shapiro, said his mother was the only member of her family to survive the Holocaust.

“Her determination and strength at such a young age and throughout her life has always inspired me to try and make the world a better place,” he said in a press release. “Her story needed to be told, and I’m so proud to be a part of this movie that shows the power of the human spirit, and her extraordinary story of survival.”

To register for the 7 p.m. event, visit holocaustcenter.org/Sara. Watch the movie on demand from July 15 to July 18 at holocaustcenter.org