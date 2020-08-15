Holocaust Center hosts ‘Invisible Ink’ virtual book launch

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will host a virtual book launch celebration of Dr. Guy Stern’s new memoir, Invisible Ink, on Wednesday, August 19.

During the 7 p.m. online event, renowned Holocaust scholar Dr. Michael Berenbaum will interview Stern about his fascinating life story and new book.

“Dr. Guy Stern has been an integral part of our museum for decades. It is wonderful to honor him with this event and celebrate his book,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “We are very fortunate to have a renowned scholar like Dr. Berenbaum interview Guy. With two of the foremost experts and scholars on the Holocaust, this will be a must-see event.”

The virtual event will be broadcast at holocaustcenter.org, and the Holocaust Memorial Center Facebook page, facebook.com/hmczfc/. To register, visit holocaustcenter.org/August. To purchase Invisible Ink, visit holocaustcenter.org/BookOrder

The Holocaust Memorial Center is inviting questions from viewers during the program by commenting on the Holocaust Memorial Center Facebook page. Questions also can be submitted at events@holocaustcenter.org by 12 p.m. on August 19.

Guy Stern is the Director of the Harry and Wanda Zekelman International Institute of the Righteous at the Holocaust Memorial Center. He also is Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Department of Classical and Modern Languages, Literatures, and Cultures at Wayne State University.

Stern was born in Hildesheim, Germany in 1922 to Jewish parents. Of five family members, he was the only one to escape Nazi persecution in 1937 and make it to the United States. After being rejected from U.S. Naval Intelligence in 1942, Stern was drafted in 1943, and the following year, took part in the Normandy invasion.

He was a member of the famous Ritchie Boys, comprised primarily of German speaking immigrants, most being Jews who fled Nazi Germany. The team was utilized for interrogation of prisoners on the front lines and counter intelligence in Europe.

Stern served as a master sergeant and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his innovative interrogation techniques.

Michael Berenbaum is the Director of the Sigi Ziering Institute: Exploring the Ethical and Religious Implications of the Holocaust and a Professor of Jewish Studies at the American Jewish University. The author and editor of 20 books, he also was the Executive Editor of the Second Edition of the Encyclopaedia Judaica. His work in film has won Emmy Awards and Academy Awards.

The Holocaust Memorial Center’s special exhibit, “Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann”, will remain on display through October of 2020. The multimedia exhibit includes 60 original artifacts and 70 photographs, including maps, printed case files, hand forged documents and a pair of goggles used to obscure Eichmann’s vision during his capture.