Holocaust Center hosts Facebook author event

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills will host a May 11 virtual interview featuring New York Times bestselling author Neal Bascomb, author of Hunting Eichmann.

The 7 p.m. event will be broadcast live at holocaustcenter.org, and the Holocaust Memorial Center Facebook page.

During “Heroes of Holocaust Justice: The True Story of the Band of Spies who Hunted Down Adolf Eichmann,” with interviewer Stephen Clark, viewers will able to comment and ask questions either on the Facebook page or in advance – by noon on May 11 – via email to events@holocaustcenter.org.

“We are excited to have Neal Bascomb talk about his book and the true story of the capture and trial of Adolf Eichmann. The story is a spy thriller, espionage chronicle and courtroom drama all wrapped up in one epic fight for justice,” said Holocaust Memorial Center CEO Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld. “The unwavering commitment to bring this war criminal to justice taught the world that the Holocaust was perpetrated by individuals who made the choice to commit genocide, and that they must answer for those choices.”

Bascomb chronicled the international manhunt and capture of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in both Hunting Eichmann and the young adult book Nazi Hunters. His most recent book is Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best.

Since retiring as a reporter/anchor at WXYZ-TV, Clark co-hosted a morning show with JoAnne Purtan on WOMC 104.3 FM for approximately two years. In mid-March 2020, he retired from WOMC to focus on his music career.

The exhibit, “Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann”, is slated to remain on display at the Holocaust Memorial Center through August 2020. The multimedia exhibit includes 60 original artifacts and 70 photographs, including maps, printed case files, hand forged documents and a pair of goggles used to obscure Eichmann’s vision during his capture.

Located at 28123 Orchard Lake Rd., the Holocaust Memorial Center is currently closed under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” Executive Order. To learn more, visit holocaustcenter.org.