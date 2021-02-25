Holocaust Center hosts ‘Call to Spy’ virtual event

The Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills will host a virtual showing of “A Call to Spy,” the story of three women who undermined the Nazi regime as spies for England.

Presented at 7 p.m. on March 1, the event is in partnership with IFC Films and Tamar Simon from Mean Streets Management. It will feature a discussion among screenwriter Sarah Megan Thomas, who also plays American spy Virginia Hall and produced the film; Craig Gralley, author of Hall of Mirrors: Virginia Hall: America’s Greatest Spy of WWII; and moderator Nancy Kaffer of the Detroit Free Press.

Set early in World War II, the film recounts how Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive, or SOE, recruited and trained women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance.

Spymistress Vera Atkins (Stana Katic), who is Jewish, recruits two unusual candidates: Hall, an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Inspired by true stories, this original screenplay draws upon SOE and CIA (and its pre-cursor, OSS) files, as well as interviews with living relatives.

“Virginia Hall and Noor Inayat Khan were great spies not because they were women, but because they were smart, tenacious and accomplished,” Holocaust Memorial Center Director of Events Sarah Saltzman said in a press release. “‘A Call to Spy’ shows how the perseverance and individual choices people make can create a tremendous impact.”

To register, visit holocaustcenter.org/spy. The film can be watched on-demand on digital or cable platforms. Community partners for this event are the Detroit Jewish Film Festival and the Greater Farmington Film Festival.