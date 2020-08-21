Holocaust Center honors art, writing contest winners

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will honor winners of the Kappy Family Anne Frank and Elie Wiesel Night Art & Writing Competition in a virtual showcase on the Farmington Hills museum website, holocaustcenter.org, on August 20.

The fourth annual Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition was open to students in grades 7-8, in poetry, prose, 2D art and 3D art categories. Students in grades 9-12 were invited to participate in the Elie Wiesel Night Art & Writing Competition in the poetry, prose, drawing, painting, photography and 3D art categories.

The theme for this year’s competition was “The Power of Choice.” Students were invited to create a written or artistic response to the following questions: What does a better world look like to you? What choices can you make to make our world a better place?

The competition was presented with support from the Kappy family and the Community Foundation for Southeastern Michigan. Garry Kappy was born in Opatow, Poland, and at the age of 15 was imprisoned in different labor camps. He survived the horrors of Buchenwald and Auschwitz. Support from the Community Foundation for Southeastern Michigan helped to expand the competition to include middle school and high school students throughout Michigan.

“Each year, our family looks forward to seeing the artistic and literary vision conveyed in the students’ submissions,” Dr. Irvin Kappy, Garry’s son, said in a press release. “Their passion and optimism to make positive change is inspiring.”

Winners of the Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition from local schools are Rozie Aronov, 8th Grade, and Meredith Shapiro, 8th Grade, both from Hillel Day School in Farmington Hills. Andrea Ouellette, 11th Grade, Farmington High School, was a winner of the Elie Wiesel Night Art & Writing Competition in the art category.

Other winners include:

Kappy Family Anne Frank Art & Writing Competition

Eloise Dunfee, 7th Grade, Maple Street Magnet School for the Arts, art category

Jieming Gan, 7th Grade, West Hills Middle School, writing category

Cora Hovermale, 8th Grade, Crestwood Middle School, art category

Karina Maruri, 8th Grade, Wyandot Middle School, writing category

Ashlynn Mulka, 8th Grade, Ore Creek Middle School, writing category

Sarah Piercey, 7th Grade, Wyandot Middle School, art category

Mariana Salt, 8th Grade, Michigan Virtual Charter Academy, writing category

Ava Tarach, 7th Grade, Oxford Middle School, art category

Elie Wiesel Night Art & Writing Competition

Anna Bochenek, 9th Grade, Rochester High School, writing category

Zander Connally, 9th Grade, Monroe County Middle College, art category

Emma Driker, 11th Grade, Berkley High School, art category

Annie He, 11th Grade, Troy High School, writing category

Audrey Hollenbaugh, 9th Grade, Marine City High School, art category

Margaret Kase, 11th Grade, Marian High School, writing category

Lili Tarnopol, 11th Grade, Frankel Jewish Academy, art category

Hannah Resnick, 12th Grade, Frankel Jewish Academy, art category

London Shanahan, 11th Grade, International Academy West, writing category

Winners were awarded $200. In addition, the teachers of winning students received a $100 Amazon gift card.

“On behalf of the Kappy family, the judging committee, and everyone at the Holocaust Memorial Center, I want to thank these incredible students for opening their eyes, hearts and minds to meaningfully reflect on the power of choice,” said Aliza Tick, Education Specialist, Holocaust Memorial Center. “We are in awe of the talent and compassion reflected in the more than 220 submissions we received and are humbled these students have chosen to stand up and share their voice with us through their art and words.”

The Holocaust Memorial Center is home to one of the saplings from the chestnut tree that grew outside of Anne Frank’s hiding place. During nearly two years in hiding, her exposure to the outside world was limited to what she could see from her window.

“From my favorite spot on the floor, I look up at the blue sky and the bare chestnut tree, on whose branches little raindrops shine, appearing like silver,” she wrote in 1944. “When I looked outside right into the depth of nature and God, then I was happy, really happy.”