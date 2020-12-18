Holidays affect Farmington, Hills trash collection

With both Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Fridays, most Farmington and Farmington Hills won’t see a change in holiday trash and recycling collection.

Friday’s routes will be delayed to Saturday on December 25 and January 1. Regular pick-ups will happen December 21-24 and December 28-31. Containers should be on the curb by 7 a.m. to ensure collection.

Paper-based holiday cards and wrapping paper, and aluminum holiday cookie tins and lids may go in the recycling cart. Items with glitter or metallic decorations are not recyclable and should go in with the regular trash, along with bows, ribbon, cellophane wrapping, foam packing, wires, loose plastic parts, ornaments, and strings of holiday lights.

Christmas trees placed at the curbside will be collected with the regular trash. Oakland County Parks will not collect Christmas trees for recycling at Glen Oaks Golf Course or at any other facilities this year.

For more information, Farmington Hills residents should call 248-871-2850 or visit fhgov.com, and Farmington residents should call 248-473-7250 or visit farmgov.com.