Hit hard by COVID, American Legion turns to fundraisers

After decades of organizing countless community events and activities, the American Legion Post #346 in Farmington now needs the community’s support.

Named for the first two Farmington soldiers killed in action, the Groves-Walker Post launched in 1922. Members organize the annual Memorial Day Parade, provide proper flag disposal, encourage patriotism among local youth, honor Farmington area first responders, and most importantly, support veterans throughout the community.

Commander Marya Davis said the Post was able to re-open on June 8, but has been hit hard with the loss of rentals and revenue from special events.

“Even our bartenders are working for free so that our membership can still enjoy camaraderie and fellowship while we are still open,” she wrote. “But we do not know if a second wave will hit. No one does.”

A GoFundMe campaign (gofundme.com/f/save-our-american-legion-post-346) opened over the weekend has raised $1,500 toward a $15,000 goal. There’s also a Queen of Hearts Progressive Raffle running through October 12, with drawings and fundraising dinners on Monday nights.

Tickets are just $1 and can be purchased at the clubroom in the back of the building at 31775 Grand River, Monday-Friday, 4-9 p.m. or by email, 346queen@gmail.com. Learn more on the Post’s Facebook page: facebook.com/www.AmericanLegionPost346.org.

Davis said hall rentals are the best way to support the American Legion. The building can host indoor events for up to 50 people in the upper hall, a larger space that allows for social distancing. For more information, write to legionrental346@gmail.com.

New members are also welcome. With a recent expansion of membership criteria, all active duty military and all veterans and their direct descendants from World War II to the present are eligible. Write to groveswalkerpost346@gmail.com for information.

To learn more about the Groves-Walker American Legion Post, visit americanlegionpost346.org.