Hillside Elementary gets $5K PTA/TikTok COVID grant

The Hillside Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has been awarded a $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant through the National PTA, with support from the TikTok social media platform.

The $1.25 million in grant dollars have been distributed to more than 150 schools across the country designated as PTA Schools of Excellence. The emergency funding is intended to allow PTAs to meet pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hillside PTA Treasurer Courtney Chang wrote the grant. The school and PTA have decided to focus the new resources on Distance Learning and Social-Emotional Support, with initiatives such as: