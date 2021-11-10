Hills Youth Theatre presents ‘Mamma Mia’ next month

The Farmington Hills Youth Theatre presents Mamma Mia!, the ultimate feel-good musical, on December 2-5 at The Hawk Community Center.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, her quest brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island they last visited 20 years ago.

A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre.

Performances are December 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and December 4 and 5 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door and may be purchased online at fhgov.com/youththeatre or bit.ly/3nLJmFe.

Reported by Farmington Voice