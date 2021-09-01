Hills Police Department promotes 15-year veteran officer

Farmington Hills Police Officer Larry Hernandez celebrated his promotion to the rank of Sergeant during an August 30 ceremony at the Police Department.

Hernandez, a 15-year-veteran, joined the department in 2006 after serving four years with the Detroit Police Department. He served as an evidence technician, field training officer, and drone pilot while assigned to the Patrol Division.

He joined the Investigative Division in 2012 and worked with the Drug Enforcement Agency-Group 5 (South Oakland Narcotic Investigative Consortium).

Hernandez has received 34 Departmental citations and awards, including recognition as the 2016 City of Farmington Hills Police Officer of the Year. He’s pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State University.