Hills emergency declaration allows remote council meetings

Farmington Hills city council members on Monday approved an emergency declaration that allows officials to continue with remote meetings.

City attorney Steve Joppich explained that a late March emergency declaration “no longer really applied very effectively” in the wake of a successful lawsuit overturning Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders. That resolution allowed officials to hold remote meetings and make COVID-related changes at City Hall.

“It’s pretty outdated,” he said, noting a current uptick in COVID infections. “If council wishes to proceed with holding remote meetings … after December 31 of this year, it would need to have a local state of emergency.”

The resolution includes an expiration date of March 30, 2021, but officials can end it at any time, Joppich said.

Mayor Vicki Barnett said the resolution also allows the city to directly participate with any COVID-19 reimbursement programs, rather than working through Oakland County. Officials unanimously approved the emergency declaration and a set of rules and procedures for remote meetings.

Watch the meeting; this discussion starts at around the 1:23:50 mark: