Hills City Hall opens Monday, here’s what you need to know

Starting Monday, June 15, Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., and the Department of Public Works, 27245 Halsted, will be open to the public, with requirements for masks, social distancing, and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know before you enter:

All visitors are required to follow social distancing, leaving six feet or more between parties not from the same household.

If you have any symptoms of illness, please do not enter City buildings.

All visitors to City Hall are required to wear face masks. Those without face masks will be asked to wait outside and will be met at the main entrance by the City employee with whom they are doing business.

Visitors are encouraged to use the hand sanitizer located in dispensers near all entrances.

City employees are following these protocols:

Employees are required to self-screen daily and will not be permitted to return to work if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

For the protection of employees and the public, increased hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, and use of disinfectant sprays within each department and around the building is mandatory.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be worn when employees interact with residents, contractors, and vendors.

The city has also made changes to the public buildings:

Plexiglass shields have been installed at public counters.

Six foot markers have been placed on floors to facilitate social distancing.

Increased cleaning of surfaces, equipment, and other elements of the work environment is being performed daily using products containing EPA-approved disinfectants.

If you have general questions about city operations, call 248-871-2410. Staff will be available Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. After business hours, use the Contact Us By Email inquiry form at the bottom of city website homepage.

Learn more at fhgov.com.