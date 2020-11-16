High winds leave thousands in Farmington area without power

More than 3,000 Farmington area residents are among 149,000 DTE customers without power Monday, after rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour swept through the state.

Hardest hit areas are:

the southwest corner of 14 Mile and Inkster Roads,

west of Orchard Lake Road, between 10 Mile and 11 Mile Roads,

west of Halsted between Eight and Nine Mile Roads,

the southwest corner of Nine Mile and Drake Roads,

and east and west of Middlebelt around M-5.

According to the DTE website, restoration of power may take up to 48 hours; local restoration times listed on the company’s outage map range from Monday at 11:30 p.m. to Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. The company advises staying at least six feet away from work crews, and at least 20 feet away from downed wires.

If you need wi-fi, you can connect free of charge in these parking lots:

Farmington Community Library, 23600 Liberty St.

Farmington Community Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd.

East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills

North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills

View the outage map: outage.dteenergy.com/map

Report an outage or downed power line: https://outage.dteenergy.com/