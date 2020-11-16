UPDATE: High winds leave thousands in Farmington area without power

More than 3,000 Farmington area residents are among 149,000 DTE customers without power Monday, after rain and wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour swept through the state.

By late afternoon, nearly half of local customers saw their power restored.

Hardest hit areas were:

the southwest corner of 14 Mile and Inkster Roads,

west of Orchard Lake Road, between 10 Mile and 11 Mile Roads,

west of Halsted between Eight and Nine Mile Roads,

the southwest corner of Nine Mile and Drake Roads,

and east and west of Middlebelt around M-5.

The City of Farmington Hills advised that its agreement with Waste Management does not allow for special removal trees due to storm damage, and property owners are responsible for removal of all storm-related debris.

Leave yard waste out on your scheduled garbage day under these guidelines:

Small limbs (six inches in diameter or less) and brush must be tied in bundles that do not exceed four feet in length or weigh more than 60 pounds per bundle.

Unbundled brush and large limbs will not be picked up.

Tree limbs larger than six inches in diameter will not be picked up. Disposal may require hiring a contractor.

Tree debris may be placed at the curbside for composting in brown paper yard waste bags or in trash cans (35-gallon size limit with a maximum weight of 60 pounds) with a Yard Waste sticker on both sides. Yard Waste stickers are available free from City Hall or the DPW.

Tree debris, such as brush or twigs, should not stick out above the top of the container.

Dispose of chipped trees and branches according to yard waste guidelines.

According to the DTE website, restoration of power may take up to 48 hours; local restoration times listed on the company’s outage map range from Monday at 11:30 p.m. to Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. The company advises staying at least six feet away from work crews, and at least 20 feet away from downed wires.

If you need wi-fi, you can connect free of charge in these parking lots:

Farmington Community Library, 23600 Liberty St.

Farmington Community Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd.

East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd., Farmington Hills

North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills

View the outage map: outage.dteenergy.com/map

Report an outage or downed power line: https://outage.dteenergy.com/