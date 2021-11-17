High Tea supports nonprofit for homeless girls

Alternatives For Girls’ (AFG) annual Holiday High Tea event will be held virtually on December 3, hosted by Francoise Colpron, President of VALEO North America, and Amy L. Good, CEO of AFG.

The Holiday High Tea is an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family both near and far while learning more about, and supporting, AFG.

Founded in 1987, the Detroit-based nonprofit organization helps girls and young women who are homeless and otherwise at risk explore and access the support, resources, and opportunities necessary to be safe, grow strong and make positive choices in their lives.

“We look forward to connecting with new and old friends each year during our Holiday High Tea to share outstanding moments over the last year, along with AFG’s ambition plans for the next,” said Good. “We are so grateful to share AFG’s impactful work with the girls and women we serve.”

The event will run from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. A virtual silent auction will also take place.

Tickets are available for sale at alternativesforgirls.org/events/holiday-high-tea2/. To learn more, write to kcouture@alternativesforgirls.org.

Reported by Farmington Voice