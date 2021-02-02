Here’s your (hopeful) Farmington DDA events calendar

If all goes well, the Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will host a modified slate of events this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled most 2020 spring, summer, and fall activities. The DDA launched the Grand Raven Festival in October; it included streaming performances, drive-in movies, a cocktail crawl, outdoor story walks, and raven-crow and pumpkin carving contests.

Farmington council members on Monday approved temporary liquor license applications and street closures for the 2021 calendar:

Heart the Art Public Art – Thursdays, February 4, 11, 18, and 25

Ladies Night Out – April 29

Art on the Grand – June 4 and 5

Rhythms in Riley Park – Fridays, July 23-August 27

Rhythms Beer Garden Pop Up – Fridays, July 23-August 27

Lunch Beats – Wednesdays, July 21-August 25

Grand Raven Festival – October

Harvest Moon – September 16-18

Ladies Night Out – November 18

Small Business Saturday – November 27

Mayor Sara Bowman, who serves on the DDA Board of Directors, explained that the thought process for the calendar started with the Greater Farmington Founders Festival, set for July 15-17. Outdoor concerts, which typically start in June, have been delayed until after that weekend.

“If Founders Festival moves forward, that’s the litmus test that people are ready to move forward with events of this size,” she said.

The season launches February 4 with Heart the Art, a stroll through The Syndicate, Farmington’s social district, that includes live music, public art, and shopping. Participating businesses are donating a portion of proceeds from the evening toward public art. Learn more at downtownfarmington.org.