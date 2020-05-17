Here’s what COVID-19 has cancelled so far

A number of Farmington area spring and summer events have been cancelled, but a few still remain on the calendar – for now.
We don’t yet know the fate of Downtown Farmington’s Rhythms in Riley Park and Lunch Beats concert series, both of which are scheduled to start during the first week in June. Farmington city council members will talk Monday about the weekly Swing Farmington dances at the Walter Sundquist Pavilion and Riley Park.
Here’s a list of official cancellations and postponements; we’ll update it as information becomes available:
MAY
Farmington Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony-cancelled
JUNE
- Art on the Grand-cancelled
- Farmington Public Schools prom-postponed, date uncertain
- Farmington Public Schools graduation-postponed to early August
- Great Farmington Hills Campout-cancelled
- Stars in the Park Concert Series-cancelled
JULY
- Greater Farmington Founders Festival-cancelled