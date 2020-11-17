UPDATE: Here’s what changes in Farmington with new COVID rules

Starting Wednesday, Michigan is under new restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here’s a recap of the new rules and what will change in Farmington and Farmington Hills (we’ll update as more information becomes available):

NEW RESTRICTIONS

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), which issued the new orders, provides this handy graphic to show what’s affected:

FARMINGTON HILLS HOLIDAY LIGHTS

The live December 1 ceremony planned at City Hall has been cancelled, but families can watch a virtual lighting of the campus and Santa’s arrival across all city social media channels during the first week of December. Starting November 23, you can also register your child for a free telephone call from the North Pole: recreg.fhgov.com.

HOLLY DAYS

After modifying Holly Days due to COVID-19 concerns, the Greater Farmington Chamber of Commerce has decided to scale back its annual holiday celebration even further.

Executive Director Connor Osborn told Farmington city officials Monday that the event has been pared down to a virtual tree lighting ceremony hosted by the Farmington Area Jaycees. The Greens, Gifts, and Giving Market at the Walter Sundquist Pavilion in downtown Farmington and a road rally that would have had families touring local businesses, have been cancelled.

The Jaycees will broadcast the December 5 tree lighting ceremony on the City of Farmington’s cable channel and across social media. During the ceremony, the group will announce its Business and Citizen of the Year (voting ends on November 22).

In addition, they’re asking residents to submit photos of the front line heroes who have sacrificed to keep the community safe this year, so they can be recognized in a special tribute. Send your photos to fajaycee@gmail.com by Thursday, November 25.

FARMINGTON HILLS NATURE CENTER

The Nature Center will be open by appointment only for the next three weeks. To schedule your visit at buff.ly/2vwxko9, choose your time slot, then search the calendar to choose your day (Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.) Cost is $ 10 per visit. Limit of eight people from the same household per visit; masks and other safety measures are required.

CLOSURES

The Farmington Civic and Riviera movie theaters will close on Wednesday, as will Marvin’s Marvelous Mechanical Museum, Country Lanes, Perfect Strike, Langans Nor-West Lanes, and the Farmington Hills Ice Arena. The Farmington American Legion, which is still fundraising to save the Post, will also close.

CHANGES

Farmington area restaurants and coffee shops will close their indoor dining rooms and some are announcing changes in hours/operations on social media. If your business is making COVID changes, share your information here: farmingtonvoice.com/covid-19-business-news/.