Here’s the schedule for Farmington city council interviews

Two of the nine candidates for an open Farmington city council seat will be interviewed via video conferencing.

Farmington city manager David Murphy on Monday distributed the schedule for two special meetings, held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on February 10 and 11. Here’s how it breaks down:

Monday

6 p.m. -Dorothy House

6:30 p.m.- Kevin Lieberum

7:10 p.m.-Tom Buck (video conference)

7:45 p.m.-Todd Thomas

8:20 p.m.-David Delind (video conference)

Tuesday

6 p.m.-Rachel Frantz

6:35 p.m.-Greg Cowley

7:10 p.m.-Geof Perrot

7:45 p.m.-Joy Montgomery

After the final interview, council members are expected to discuss how they will select their new colleague. They have until March 6 to appoint a successor; if they fail to reach consensus, the city charter requires them to hold a special election.

The term of former council member Bill Galvin expires in November 2021.