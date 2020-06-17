Here’s the Farmington area Juneteenth virtual line-up

Workshops, storytelling, panel discussions and more are part of a virtual Juneteenth celebration, held June 19-21 and hosted by First African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church and the Beloved Community Initiative.

Here’s the schedule of activities:

Friday, June 19

2-4 p.m. Dr. Edwin J. Nichols, PhD – Clinical/Industrial Psychologist Master Workshop: The Philosophical Aspects of Cultural Difference provides insights into the essence of ethnic difference from the philosophical disciplines of Axiology, Epistemology, and Logic.

5-6:45 p.m. Concurrent Wellness & Health Sessions

7-9 p.m. Dr. Alecia M. Gabriel, PhD, Chemist – The Lab Drawer (ages 7-11), a virtual and interactive STEAM experience in which students complete full science and art projects from the comfort of their home, collaborating with students from all over the world who are also working on their Lab Drawer.

7-9 p.m. Storyteller LaRon Williams – “This is the way to Survive a Pandemic: Choosing and Sharing the Stories that will Move us Toward Beloved Community”

Saturday, June 20

10-10:45 a.m. Opening Ceremony; Plenary Panel with James McFadden, Patricia Coleman-Burns, moderated by Dr. Robert Samuel Burns: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised — It Will Go Viral: How Social Media Fundamentally Changes the Political Strategies of Black Radical Social Movements in Age of COVID-19 & Violence Against Black Bodies. Using Social Media Spaces to Push Social Justice Messages to “We” The People!

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Concurrent Workshop Sessions

12:45-1:45 p.m. Plenary panel dialogue with clinic/industrial psychologist Dr. Edwin Nichols, Dr. Joy DeGruy, author of Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome – America’s Legacy of Enduring Injury and Healing, and storyteller La’Ron Williams.

2-3:30 p.m. Concurrent Workshop Sessions

3:45-5 p.m. Conference Closing: Plenary/Webinar

Sunday, June 21 (Father’s Day)

11-11:45 a.m. Sunday School Lesson 3: “The Gifts of Wisdom”; Proverbs 8:8-14, 17-21 Liberating Faith Studies: Many Faces of Wisdom Summer Quarter – Rev. Dr. Patricia Coleman-Burns, Teacher

12-1:30 p.m. Bishop John F. White, Sr., Presiding Prelate, 4th District, Sunday Sermon: https://www.ame4th.org/

2:30 p.m. – Juneteenth JOSHUA March/Walk, gathering at East Middle School, 25000 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills. Walk 32 min. – 1.5 miles plus an additional 540 feet – or 1.6 miles – representing 8:46 / 8460 feet, the length of time that a knee was on the neck of George Floyd on May 25, to Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Learn more and register for this free event at eventbrite.com/e/juneteenth-celebration-2020-tickets-103472844062