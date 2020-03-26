Here’s how you can donate supplies to Beaumont

As Beaumont Health, with a hospital and other facilities in Farmington Hills, works to keep up with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, they’re asking the public for help with necessary supplies.
After initially declining them, Beaumont is now accepting homemade, reusable face masks, which local residents have begun sewing at home. Anyone interested will find information in a Facebook group formed on March 17: facebook.com/groups/151308389417794/. COVID Mask Crafters now has more than 2,800 members.
If you’re not on Facebook, JOANN Fabrics has posted instructions for making masks here: joann.com/make-to-give-response/.
Beaumont Health has established two central “touchless” drop-off sites: Beaumont Service Center in Southfield, 26901 Beaumont Blvd., open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Saturday, April 4; and 41965 Ecorse Road Van Buren Twp., Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They’ll accept the following:
Most-needed equipment
- New or unused disposable face masks N-95 mask (sometimes called respirators)
- Eye protection including face shields and safety goggles Disposable gowns
- Disposable gloves (especially non-latex)
- Disposable surgical caps
- Disposable foot covers
- Wipes: bleach or anti-microbial
- Hand-sanitizer
- Home-sewn reusable masks
- Specialized items
- PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods
- Nasal testing swabs
- Viral testing kits
Not accepted
- Medications
- 3-D printed ventilator parts
- Food
- Blankets
Learn more at beaumont.org/health-wellness/coronavirus.