Here’s how to donate books to the Farmington Community Library

The Farmington Community Library will take material donations again, but with some pandemic-related limitations.

Bring items to the east side of the Farmington Hills building, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd., between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Donations cannot come directly into the building.

The library won’t accept items that are without covers, stained, mildewed or musty or with yellowed or brittle paper; vinyl records and cassette tapes; videocassettes; computer software; Reader’s Digest Condensed Books; textbooks and workbooks over five years old; magazines; and law and medical collections.

Donations go into the library’s collection, to the Friends of the Library Book Sale, or to other non-profit or charitable organizations. The library director may also accept gifts of artwork, personal property, equipment, real estate, and stocks, at the library board’s discretion.

If you have questions about donating, call 248-553-0300 before dropping off your items.