The Salvation Army of Farmington Hills is accepting donations through Monday, November 23, that will provide local families with a Thanksgiving meal.

The nonprofit seeks turkeys and traditional sides, such as instant mashed potatoes and gravy, for its drive-thru distribution, where 100 families who have already pre-registered will be fed.

Food donations can be dropped-off at the Farmington Hills Corps Community Center, 27500 Shiawassee St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.