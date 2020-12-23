Help Salvation Army provide Farmington area services

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, which serves Farmington and Farmington Hills, issued a reminder this week that there’s still time to give to the nonprofit’s 2020 Red Kettle Campaign.

Shoppers will see fewer physical red kettles at storefronts in metro Detroit, and donors can give cash, use the contactless Kettle Pay at physical red kettles via Apple Pay or Google Pay, or text GIFT to 24365.

Now through Thursday, Dec. 31, all Red Kettle campaign donations up to $425,000 will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, thanks to The Consortium of Hope. In addition, year-end, one-time gifts up to $300 are 100 percent tax-deductible for the remainder of 2020, thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This even applies for donors who use the standard deduction.

Salvation Army supporters can also donate to the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign by visiting salmich.org or by calling 877-SAL-MICH.

Proceeds from the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign will provide critical social services and programs to those in need, including feeding and sheltering, outdoor and educational opportunities for at-risk youth, anti-human trafficking initiatives, a free legal aid clinic, emergency disaster services, drug and alcohol rehabilitation and much more. Contributions remain in the community from where the donation is received.

Last year alone, the nonprofit helped provide:

More than 2.5 million meals

Nearly 580,000 nights of shelter

Nearly 167,000 Christmas toys and gifts for children and seniors

More than 2,300 children opportunities to visit Echo Grove Camp

Resolution of nearly 1,800 legal issues through the William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

“Any donation, no matter the amount, will go a long way in assisting thousands of metro Detroiters who are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Major Timothy Meyer, general secretary, metro Detroit area commander and regional chief operating officer for The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division. “2020 has been a challenging year to so many individuals and families, and we’re calling on the support from our community to help our neighbors in need.”