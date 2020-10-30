Rotarians turn Farmington purple to fight polio

Farmington Rotarians are in the process of planting purple crocuses to turn the Farmington area “Purple4Polio”.

Along with planting in some public locations, Rotary club members are selling bulbs, so that the flowers are in full bloom across the community next spring. The project goal is to raise funds and awareness for the Rotary’s fight against polio worldwide.

According to the club website, the color purple is significant because, after a child receives their life-saving polio drops on mass polio immunization days, their little finger is painted with a purple dye to make it clear they’ve gotten the vaccine.

The club is accepting orders through Monday, November 2. To order and pay for your crocus plants, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/1402/SitePage/purple4polio-purple-crocus-bulbs. Local Rotarians will deliver your bulbs.