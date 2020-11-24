Help Neighborhood House during Dec. 6 drop-off

While fundraising events have been cancelled this year, Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House has continued to serve local families and has an urgent need for donations.

The local nonprofit will host a December 6 drive-through donation event at the Jon Grant Community Center, 29260 Grand River Ave, Farmington Hills. From 1-3 p.m. that day, donors can drop off:

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Laundry Soap

Dish Soap

Cleaning Products

Tuna or other protein rich foods

Canned Corn

Kid Friendly Cereal

Peanut Butter

Condensed Soups (Chicken Noodle, Mushroom, Cream of Chicken)

If you cannot participate during that time but still want to help, please send a check to Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House, P.O. Box 2154, Farmington Hills, MI 48333.

Last year, Neighborhood House helped more than 220 families with rent assistance, utilities, prescriptions, and food. Learn more at goodfellows.info or facebook.com/farmingtonareaneighborhoodhouse.