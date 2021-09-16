Help ‘Mow Down Hunger’ at Farmington Hills Weingartz

Weingartz, with a location in Farmington Hills, has teamed up with Gleaners Community Food Bank for the 12th annual Mow Down Hunger campaign, running through October 12.

The Michigan-based and family-owned retailer of outdoor power equipment, will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to one million meals. With the Weingartz match, each dollar donated to Gleaners provides six nutritious meals to hungry children in Southeast Michigan.

“We know kids and families have a lot to worry about this school year with so much continued uncertainty, but with help from our community, hunger won’t be among them,” said Gleaners President and CEO Gerry Brisson. “Every child deserves to know where their next meal is coming from every day. We are so grateful for the support of Weingartz and our community to make sure students and their families get the nutritious meals they need at this incredibly important time.”

Gleaners helps school districts with a variety of distribution models to meet their needs and provide the nutritious food kids and their families deserve.

To donate:

Visit mowdownhunger.org.

Call 855-315-FOOD (3663).

Visit the local Weingartz, 39050 Grand River Ave., Farmington Hills.

Mail a check or money order to: Gleaners Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 44050, Detroit, MI 48244-0050. Make the check payable to Gleaners Community Food Bank and include Mow Down Hunger on memo line to ensure the match.