Help knock out cancer at Farmington American Legion

Team Cancer Knockouts will combine food and comedy during an August 28 American Cancer Society fundraiser held at the Groves-Walker American Legion Post in Farmington.

The evening starts at 5 p.m. with a spaghetti dinner that includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Tickets are $10 or $5 for children under age 12, and serving continues until 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., head upstairs for “Laff at the Legion,” with Kevin Downey, Jr. and featuring Jessica Collazo and the Legion’s own Bobby Dazzler (Al Huett). Tickets are $20 at the door.

Find the Post at 31775 Grand River. Got questions? Write to groveswalkerpost346@gmail.com