Help is a call away for Farmington Schools families

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) has launched a wellness resource phone line and email for families in need.

Families have reported through surveys, to staff members, and through daily interactions with school staff that they need extra help this year. Some have said that they do not know where to go for support during this pandemic.

The district created the hotline and email to provide one contact to access several different sources for help. The wellness resource line can help families with things like financial assistance, food, mental health services, and holiday resources, and is available to students, families, and community members.

Social Emotional Learning staff monitors the phone number, 248-426-1037, and email FPSWellness@fpsk12.net, every 24 hours. All information shared is confidential.