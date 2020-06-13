Help Farmington Hills voters on Election Day

The Farmington Hills City Clerk is seeking highly-motivated individuals to work at the August 4 and November 3 Elections.

Inspectors can expect a fast-paced environment and will be working as part of a team processing voters at the precincts on Election Day or working as part of the Absent Voter Counting Board processing absentee ballots.

Applicants should be 18 years of age on or before Election Day and are required to be a registered elector of Michigan. Training is required for new Inspectors and more details will be provided to those who are appointed.

To learn more, call City Clerk’s Office at 248-871-2410.