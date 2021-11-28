Help Farmington, Hills Foundation raise $10K in a day

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) kicks off its end-of-year campaign on Giving Tuesday, November 30, with a goal of “$10K in One Day.”

“It’s an ambitious goal,” said Liz Hood, FFHFYF administrator. “But the funds we raise now will go directly towards our 2022 grant program. The generosity of our donors and corporate sponsors this year has meant that we have been able to grant around $40,000 to 16 different youth and family programs in our amazing community!”

Since 1995, FFHFYF has granted over $700,000 to over 50 different programs and organizations that benefit youth and families in the Farmington and Farmington Hills area.

You can make a donation by:

Texting “FFHFYF” to 56651

Visiting https://cbo.io/d/FFHFYF

Mailing a check made payable to “FFH Foundation for Youth & Families” to: FFHFYF, 36520 W 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills MI 48331

Learn more at ffhfoundation.org.

Reported by Farmington Voice