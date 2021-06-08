Help Farmington/Hills foundation choose a new logo

The Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families (FFHFYF) has opened voting to help choose a new logo for the nonprofit

“Our 25th Anniversary logo reaches its sell-by date in August of this year,” said administrator Liz Hood. “Hence the need for a logo refresh. We would love our friends in the community to help us choose from the three different options under consideration.”

Cast your vote at ffhfoundation.org/vote, or by scanning the QR code on posters and postcards placed at popular locations throughout the community. Voting closes at midnight on Thursday, June 17.

As a bonus, all voters 18 and older have the chance to win a $100 gift card donated by The Grand Tavern in Farmington Hills.

FFHFYF will announce the winning logo and prize winner during the June 19 Farmington Farmers Market.