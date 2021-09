Farmington Hills-based Fleece & Thank You will host an in-person blanket-making event October 2 at Twelve Oaks in Novi.

From 12 to 5 p.m., volunteers will work on 250 no-sew fleece blankets with video messages of support to comfort children facing extended stays in hospitals across Michigan.

There’s no charge for the event, which is open to the public. Anyone interested in participating can register at give.fleeceandthankyou.org/event/twelve-oaks-mall-community-event/e355112.