Help dress bears for Farmington area ‘golden age’ seniors

You can help dress a bear for a Farmington area senior citizen September 15 during a workshop hosted by the Farmington Hills Special Services Division and Needle Artists and Crafters.

Meet at 3 p.m. in the Shannon Room at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. You don’t need sewing or crafting experience to help, and high school seniors should check with their schools about volunteer credits.

If you can’t help in person, support the project by donating bear or doll clothing and accessories (clean and in good repair). Call 248-473-1826 or 248-266-0749 for more information.