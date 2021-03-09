Help clean up Farmington Hills on April 24

Farmington Hills residents can help spruce up the city for spring during the Eighth Annual Carol Posby Litter Walk, held April 24.

Sponsored by the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission and other community partners, the annual walk is named for Posby, who passed away in 2019. She was co-chair of the Farmington Hills Beautification Commission and chair of the Farmington Hills Spring Clean-Up.

Teams may choose a main road near their neighborhood and clean up the litter and debris that collected during the winter. Registered participants will receive trash bags and gloves. Roadside pickups can be arranged by notifying organizers where trash bags will be located after the event.

To register, contact Jen Chinn at jcsupergirl@gmail.com or city staff liaison Charmaine Kettler-Schmult at 248-871-2543 or ckettler@fhgov.com by Monday, April 5.