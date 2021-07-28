Help CARES in Farmington Hills renovate former convent

CARES in Farmington Hills has launched a fundraiser through A Community Thrives, a grant and crowdfunding program, to renovate a former convent on the campus at 27835 Shiawassee.

Hosted by USA Today and the Gannett Foundation, A Community Thrives offers nonprofits a platform to raise funds and qualify for additional grants.

CARES operates a food pantry and Busch’s CARES Market on the former Servant Church of St. Alexander property. Director Todd Lipa said donations will help create a home for service providers including:

a Navigation Center staffed by three social workers

the WIC (Women Infants & Children) nutrition program

(Women Infants & Children) nutrition program veterans services

Alcoholics Anonymous and other recovery programs

The building needs wider entrances and doorways, a wheelchair ramp, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant restrooms, and an ADA lift for the stairs, as well as carpeting and a fresh coat of paint.

“It’s more than putting up some shelves and painting,” Lipa said. “We have to knock out a couple of walls and expand doorways.”

He estimates the project cost at $75,000-$100,000.

“We have partners ready to help us,” Lipa said. “All we need is the funds.”

CARES must raise a minimum of $3,000 by 12 p.m. on August 13 to qualify for the larger grants. For more information or to donate, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Cares-Of-FarmingtonHills.

Learn more about CARES at caresfh.org.