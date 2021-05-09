Help Busch’s feed local families in need this summer

Busch’s Fresh Food Market, which has a location on Drake Road in Farmington Hills, has launched its annual drive to help feed local families

The All aBout Children (ABC) Food Drive focuses attention on food insecurity among children, especially during the summer months. Now through May 16, you can:

Drop off non-perishable food in the Food Drive Bin at your local Busch’s (no glass).

Purchase a pre-made Ready To Go Bag filled with items requested by our food rescue partners and drop it in the Food Drive Bin. They are $10 each.

Purchase a gift tag for a $10 Bakery donation, a $5 Produce donation, or a cash donation for any amount you wish. A donation of bakery, produce, or money in that amount will go to a local food bank.

Process your returnable bottles and cans at Busch’s and donate your bottle return slips.

Start a collection within your organization and bring all non-perishable food to Busch’s by May 16.

Donations collected at the Farmington Hills store, 24445 Drake Road, will go to CARES of Farmington Hills and Forgotten Harvest. Learn more at buschs.com/abcfooddrive