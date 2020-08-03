Help a Farmington Hills teen get his plane back

Melissa Francis’ son, Henry, would like some help getting his 13th birthday present back.

The Horizon Hobby Mini Apprentice remote-controlled plane crashed somewhere in Heritage Park where Henry flew it for the first time. Melissa acknowledges taking it out in open right away may have been a bad idea.

“We were near the splash pad, in the northernmost part of the park,” Melissa said. “The last time we saw (the plane), it was headed south and west. We saw it disappear near the amphitheater.”

The plane is blue and white, with a touch of gray. If you’ve seen it, call or text 248-346-1436.

“We would love to get this back into his hands,” Melissa said. “I’m biased, but (Henry) is a very good boy. He’d be the first person you’d call to help you find your lost plane.”