Hear from Farmington area candidates at online forum

The Community Equity Organization (CEO) will host two forums that give Farmington and Farmington Hills candidates an opportunity to discuss how they would address equity if elected.

The local advocacy group invited all candidates to attend. Farmington candidates Johnna Balk, Jacob Nelson, and Maria Taylor, and Farmington Hills candidates Michael Bridges, Randy Bruce, and Matthew Strickfaden will take part.

To RSVP for the Farmington Zoom event, held October 19 at 6:30 p.m., visit tinyurl.com/ceofarmingtonforum.

Learn more by writing to communityequityorg@gmail.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice