Hazardous waste events cancelled, Farmington yard waste bins open

RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County) has cancelled its April and May events, including one in Farmington Hills, due to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns.

Residents in Farmington Hills and Farmington can continue to drop off items at ERG Environmental, 13040 Merriman Road in Livonia, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. There’s no cost. Call 734-437-9650 to learn more.

While the City of Farmington has delayed the start of its yard waste collection, residents can dispose of items in roll-off bins at Shiawassee Park, 32340 Shiawassee, and Drake Park, 23500 Drake Road. Residents should practice social distancing when using the bins.