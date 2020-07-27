Haven’t returned your absent voter ballot? Drop it off.

With less than a week to go before the August 4 Statewide Primary, Farmington Hills city clerk Pam Smith advises anyone voting an absent ballot to drop it off at City Hall, due to delays in local mail service.

You’ll find a drive-up drop box for Election materials in front of the Police Station, 31655 W. 11 Mile Rd., and another at the south entrance of City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Farmington voters will find a drop box on the west side of City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street, at the circle drive.

The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office will be open extended hours this week for election-related business:

Monday, July 27 – Thursday, July 30 – 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 – 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Farmington City Clerk’s office will be open on Saturday, August 1, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for election-related business.

Learn more about absent voter ballots on Farmington and Farmington Hills city websites.