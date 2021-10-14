Have coffee this month with Farmington superintendent

New Farmington Public Schools superintendent Chris Delgado will hold coffee hours this month at The Hawk Farmington Hills community center.

Trustees unanimously voted to hire Delgado in May. The former Walled Lake Consolidated Schools administrator started work July 1.

You can meet with him in Harrison Hall on Monday, October 18 at 6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, October 27 at 10 a.m.

Find The Hawk at 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. To learn more, call the School/Community Relations Department, 248-489-3349.

Reported by Farmington Voice